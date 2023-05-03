Greene County’s Crawford Park is undergoing some much-needed upgrades.
By summer’s end, children in Franklin Township and neighboring Waynesburg should be able to enjoy a larger playground, an improved concession stand, new bleachers, and an added walking trail, thanks to the $1 million project.
“We’re trying to design this facility to make it as functional as possible and maintenance-free as possible,” Franklin Township Supervisor Corbly Orndorff said. “We don’t want to saddle the next board of supervisors with facilities that require excessive maintenance.”
He said a 2019 comprehensive plan identified the park, owned by the township since 1989, as being in dire need of repairs and renovations. While the onset of the pandemic initially precluded officials from pursuing the project, in 2021, the township received $675,000 in grant funding to put toward the park. Orndorff said Act 13 funds, which are paid to municipalities to help offset the impact of gas and oil drilling, have been budgeted to make up the difference.
The first portion of the project included the installation of a new playground that is about three times bigger than the one that was there. Work has since turned to the partial demolition of the building that houses the concession stand and restrooms. Orndorff said the building was in an area prone to flooding. The new building will be constructed using the existing foundation and block structure, but will be raised above flood level.
“When it’s completed, there will be a deck on the front of the concession stand to overlook the softball field,” he said. “It will make a good viewing area for people to watch games when getting refreshments.”
A pavilion will also be built nearby, he said, and new bleachers will be put in for spectators at the football and baseball fields. A six-foot-wide walking trail made up of finely crushed limestone will be put in by the pavilion, and will lead to the playground area.
While construction is ongoing at the park, it will remain closed to visitors. Orndorff said he expects the project will take about three months to complete, but said officials will keep residents in the loop throughout the project.
“We will have updates,” he said, asking for patience.
