First responders responded to a house fire at around 7:05 a.m. Wednesday at 1349 Fayette Avenue in Washington Township. According to the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency, the homeowner was examined for abrasions and burns, but it was not known if the resident was transported for medical treatment. Fire departments from Washington Township, Belle Vernon, Fayette City, Perryopolis, North Belle Vernon and Monessen responded. Rostraver/West Newton EMS and Washington Township Police Department also responded, and the state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
