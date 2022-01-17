Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Monarch at 7:15 a.m. Monday along Fourth Street, according to Fayette 911.
Crews remained on the scene until the early afternoon.
According to a spokesperson for Fayette County Emergency Management agency, one man and one woman were displaced because of the fire, and the American Red Cross is assisting them.
A Fayette County 911 supervisor said no injuries were reported.
