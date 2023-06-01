Vacant structure fire

Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

Fire departments from Brownsville, South Brownsville, West Brownsville, Hiller, California and Bentleyville responded to a structure fire at 416 Shaffner Avenue in Brownsville about 10:39 a.m. on Wednesday.

 Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

Fire departments from Fayette and Washington counties were called to a structure fire in Brownsville on Wednesday morning.

