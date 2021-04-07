Crime Victims Center spreads sexual assault awareness on Day of Action

One out of every five women and one in every 67 men will be victims of rape in their lifetimes. One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old.
Organizations like the Crime Victims Center in Fayette County are constantly working to reduce those statistics.
The CVC is hosting many educational events this month, as this April is the 20th annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month. To kick off the month of events and educational opportunities, the Fayette County commissioners awarded the organization with a proclamation recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) on Tuesday, designated the Day of Action by The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape.
Teal ribbons and bows were scattered on the walls outside the county courthouse during the event to signify and remember victims of sexual assault. Many at the event wore teal in their clothing or wore teal ribbons, which represents SAAM.
“Your staff has done tremendous work with us,” said District Attorney Rich Bower to Andrea Hibbs, executive director of Fayette CVC. “Your staff has been instrumental in helping us. I appreciate all that you and your staff have done. You’ve done a great job for the county.”
Commissioner Vincent Vicites said the commissioners stand behind the CVC and will help promote awareness and stop sexual abuse in the county in any way they can.
“Its very important that we continue to bring awareness to the highest level possible,” he said. “We have this happening in our county, and we want to make our county a better place to live in and in order to make it a better place to live, we have to eradicate sexual assault as much as possible.”
Although CVC has not held in-person events in the past year due to the pandemic, they have many virtual opportunities scheduled for the month. The theme for this year is building safe online spaces, Hibbs said, which is fitting considering the amount of time everyone has spent online during the pandemic.
On Monday, the CVC launched a YouTube video giving an overview of the organization and the services they provide to county residents. In addition to YouTube, the organization has been using Facebook and Twitter to get the word out about their services and free virtual events this year.
CVC will be holding a coloring contest during this month as well, with an adult winner and child winner announced at the end of the month. The coloring pages can be found on their website and at their building, located at 6 Oliver Road in Uniontown.
On Wednesday, the CVC will be at Bitz of Glitz Boutique in Uniontown, where Jesseka Chapman, owner of the store, is going to offer a clothing line of teal tops for sale throughout the month. The proceeds earned from the teal clothing will go to the organization.
“We weren’t able to do fundraising activities because of covid, so we relied on donations from the community, so we are always looking for that,” Hibbs said. “When she stepped forward, we thought it was fantastic that she was willing to donate.”
Sullivan Brothers Coffee is going to be using cup sleeves on their coffee that say “I ask” on them to support CVC and spread awareness of sexual abuse.
On April 14, from 9 a.m. to noon, CVC in collaboration with the Child Advocacy Center will provide a Zoom lecture on the signs and symptoms of child abuse and will speak about human trafficking and the protocols in Fayette County regarding it.
Rita Smith, community outreach educator for CVC of Fayette County, said they will be doing many other virtual education videos for children and adults this month, as well. She said people should pay attention to their social media pages to see what events they can sign up to attend and for links to sign up for free.
