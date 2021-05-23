They say a picture is worth a thousand words.
For those with mental health issues, the photographs they take can help them put words to their struggles, said Bernadette Behary, psychiatric rehabilitation director at Crosskeys Human Services Inc. in Brownsville. Behary runs the Photovoice program at the agency, which has clients take photos of places that are meaningful to them, and then describe a stigma they may experience as a result of a mental health condition in their own words.
“It gives people a voice, basically,” said Behary. “It empowers people who may be marginalized in society and who really can’t speak out.”
The Photovoice program was developed in the 1990s by Professor Caroline Wang at the University of Michigan School of Public Health and Mary Ann Burris from the Ford Foundation. It’s been increasingly used in the mental health field to promote the recovery of people living with mental health challenges.
After Behary learned of it, she decided to use implement it at Crosskeys, an agency that helps adults with severe mental illness.
When they first took part in Photovoice several years ago, Behary said they made a quilt out of the photos. That quilt was shown at Boston University and currently hangs at Crosskeys.
This year, Photovoice had 20 participants. Each took a photo that reminded them of their mental health, and talked about why those chose that photo and what feelings it evoked.
Their words were transcribed with their photos and placed on the wall at the entrance at Crosskeys during the month of May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month.
Behary said the photos weren’t as surprising as were the words the participants used.
“That in itself made the difference,” she said. “It was remarkable.”
One participant, Jenny Hull, chose to take a photo of a diner in town, saying she would walk to that diner with her best friend whenever she was struggling. For her, it became a safe haven.
Two years ago, Hull’s friend died of a heart attack and stroke. Returning to the diner gives her mixed memories now, though she focuses on the good ones to overcome her sadness.
Another participant, David Cunningham, took a photo of a blue van parked in front of a building.
Cunningham said he had a van just like it, and it was special to him. His van was a source of income when he gave people rides for money; it was also where he lived when he did not have a home.
“The van was wrecked and towed away and couldn’t be repaired,” Cunningham said. “I really miss it.”
Sister James Ann Germuska, executive director of Crosskeys, praised the program. She said the stigma associated with mental health struggles is something they try hard to eliminate, and the program is a tool to help with that.
“I just saw how wonderful this was,” Germuska said.
Behary said people have used Photovoice to address many issues with mental health rehabilitation as well as education.
“It helps people in the community to get a better understanding where people come from with mental health issues and disabilities,” Behary said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.