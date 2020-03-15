Pennsylvania has 12 brick-and-mortar casinos, and it’s a safe bet that all are beset by coronavirus concerns. These facilities draw large crowds, who use their hands a lot, increasing the risk of contracting the illness.
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, on the city’s North Shore, closed voluntarily.
“In the best interests of our team members, guests and the Greater Pittsburgh community, we are temporarily closing Rivers Casino Pittsburgh effective March 15 at midnight for 14 days,” a casino statement noted.
The Rivers is located in Allegheny County, where three COVID-19 cases were identified as of Sunday.
In Washington County, where the state Department of Health noted one presumptive positive coronavirus case, The Meadows has remained opened. So has Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin in Fayette County, though as of Sunday afternoon, there had been no virus cases identified here by the DOH.
Both of those casinos have notices on their websites about increased cleaning schedules and other mitigation efforts to keep visitors and employees safe.
The Meadows also canceled or postponed all concerts and events, and closed its buffets.
Lady Luck issued a statement, saying: “We have activated an internal task force to monitor, maintain and update, as necessary, any relevant procedures or policies. We urge our guests planning to attend any functions or events to check with the event organizers foar updated event information.”
Several casinos in the eastern part of the state, where nearly all of the 63 COVID-19 cases have been identified, have already closed. Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, shut down as of 6 a.m. Friday. Harrah’s Philadelphia in Delaware County, Wind Creek Casino in Northampton County and Parx Casino in Bucks County have also closed.
“The situation is so fluid, it changes not only every day, but every minute,” said Richard McGarvey, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, which oversees operations of the casinos statewide.
He said the board has been in constant contact with the gaming sites for two weeks, since before the state’s first confirmed case, and that PGCB adheres to guidelines from the state DOH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Sunday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued an emergency order closing the state’s casinos, racetracks and simulcast betting facilities. As of Sunday afternoon, that state had 31 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In West Virginia, the only state with no confirmed virus cases, casinos have remained open, with extra precautions being taken.
