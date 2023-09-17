The Covered Bridge Festival brought thousands of people to Mingo Creek Park on a sun-drenched Saturday afternoon. The county park in Nottingham Township serves as the main hub for the weekend events during the annual festival that features nine covered bridges in Washington and Greene counties.
Crowds pack Covered Bridge Festival at Mingo Creek Park
