The multi-venue spring ‘23 Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District is an open house showcasing Pittsburgh’s dynamic art and entertainment scene with 17 crawl stops.
Cultural District's annual Gallery Crawl set for end of April
- MARK HOFMANN
Thursday, April 20, 2023 12:55 PM
The crawl is for arts lovers and involves discovering new gallery exhibitions, live music, painting sessions and dancing at the silent disco event to keep the party going until midnight.
The spring gallery crawl includes three featured gallery exhibits making their crawl debut: “And, The Lord Spoke” by Jacob Pesci at 937 Liberty Gallery; “Vantage Points” by United Visual Artists at Wood Street Galleries; and “in spite of me, here you are” by Steve Alexis at 707 Gallery.
The Gallery Crawl is free and open to everyone. It takes place Friday, April 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District.
For more information, visit the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust at TrustArts.org.
