Samuel R. Calabris III

Mike Jones

Samuel R. Calabris III leaves his preliminary hearing in this August 2018 file photo after being ordered to stand trial on charges he stole more than $37,000 in taxes and fees paid by at least 227 customers of Sam's Auto Sales in Cumberland Township.

 Mike Jones

A Cumberland Township used car dealer who failed to submit administrative fees and tax payments for more than 200 vehicles he sold from 2016 through 2018 pleaded guilty earlier this month to one felony count and thousands of summary offenses.

