Fayette County Sheriff James Custer will seek the Republican nomination for reelection in the 2023 May primary.
Seeking his third term as the county’s sheriff, Custer was first elected to the office in 2015 and reelected in 2019.
Custer has over 33 years of experience in law enforcement, serving as a deputy sheriff since 2011. Prior to that, he served with the Pennsylvania State Police from 1989 until his retirement in 2011. He is also a veteran of the United States Air Force.
“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Fayette County as your sheriff, and I thank you all for this opportunity,” Custer said. “Over the past seven years, we have made great progress in many areas of the sheriff’s office that include operations, transparency and professionalism.”
Custer credits that progress to his staff and the daily work they do.
“They are dedicated and do an outstanding job with a limited number of resources while also facing the recent challenges of a pandemic that severely impacted our community,” he said. “Building relationships with our community and business partners who support our outreach projects remains a priority because we can’t do this job by ourselves. I can’t thank them enough for their continued support.”
As sheriff, Custer said he has led the office through some unprecedented times and challenges and asks for the community’s continued trust and support in his reelection, as there is more he wants to accomplish.
“By building off what our office has already done, we will continue to provide even better service to you, the citizens of Fayette County,” Custer said.
During his past term, Custer served as president of the Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association, was appointed by former Gov. Tom Wolf to the board of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and elected to the board of directors of the National Sheriffs’ Association.
Locally, Custer serves on the Fayette County Prison Board and Fayette County Drug and Alcohol Board of Directors, and is Fayette County Crime Stoppers law enforcement coordinator and president of East End United Community Center Board of Directors.
Custer, a lifelong resident of Fayette County, lives in South Union Township with his wife, Renee.
