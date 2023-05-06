Jason Walsh

Brad Hundt

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said Friday that officers were justified in shooting and killing a Burgettstown man following an April 2 chase.

 Brad Hundt

Police were justified in shooting and killing a man in Washington in April after he resisted their orders to get out of his vehicle, according to Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.