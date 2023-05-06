Police were justified in shooting and killing a man in Washington in April after he resisted their orders to get out of his vehicle, according to Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh.
editor's pick
DA: Police justified in shooting fleeing suspect in Washington
- By Brad Hundt newsroom@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Recent Headlines
- Senior Safe Driving classes offered in Perryopolis and Connellsville
- DA: Police justified in shooting fleeing suspect in Washington
- Man accused of making threatening comments about judge ordered to stand trial
- County officials celebrate near-completion of new Fayette County Jail
- Once a stronghold, Fayette, Greene and Washington counties have slipped away from Democrats
- Mikes sweep doubleheader from West Greene
- Nearly perfect: Lady Mikes' Barnyak no-hits West Greene in 11-0 win
- Local roundup: Yough keeps grip on first place with win at McGuffey
- Pa.'s best: Gallagher, Kennedy named first-team all-state, among 6 area players honored
- Eflin goes 7 masterful innings, Rays sweep Pirates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.