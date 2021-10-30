Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh will seek the death penalty against two men charged in the killing of a worker at a Donora convenience store in February.
Sidney Devon McLean, 32, of McKeesport, and Devell Dexter Christian, 32, of White Oak, were formally arraigned Friday on homicide and other charges in the killing of Nicholas Tarpley while he was working at Anna Lee’s Convenience Store.
The two men were charged July 12 in a sealed indictment that wasn’t made public until minutes before the pair’s preliminary hearing Aug. 9. They face felony charges of homicide, conspiracy, possession of a prohibited firearm and firearms not to be carried.
Walsh said he found aggravating factors leading to his decision to seek the death penalty, such as the killing was committed in the midst of another felony and other people besides the victim were put in grave danger.
Two men wearing masks walked into Anna Lee’s Convenience Store at 501 Allen Ave. Feb. 24 and fired multiple shots at Tarpley while he had his back turned to the counter as he was making a sandwich for another customer. Tarpley, 28, of Donora, suffered six gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
A teenage girl and a customer were also in the store at the time of the shooting, but were not harmed.
A motive in the homicide has not been released, although Walsh previously indicated the suspects may have been targeting someone else. Both McLean and Christian are being held without bond at separate jails.
Judge Gary Gilman presided over Friday afternoon’s formal arraignment.
