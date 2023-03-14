Fayette County’s top law enforcement official is warning the public that a suspect in a fatal Uniontown bar shooting last week is “armed and dangerous.”
While police continue to search for Daryl Maurice Truley, 32, of Uniontown, District Attorney Richard Bower will be in court this morning arguing to have the bar where the shooting occurred shut down.
Truley is wanted for the murder of Darroll Gregg, 32, of Uniontown. According to court records, Truley and Gregg were both armed when they got into a fight March 8 at the Sails Inn at 277 N. Gallatin Ave.
Bower said that before gunfire broke out, Tommy Stargell Jr., 28, of Uniontown, attempted to break up the fight. According to Uniontown police, Truley fled the bar after firing multiple shots. Both Stargell and Gregg were declared dead at the scene.
Bower called the Sails Inn a “nuisance bar,” and the lawsuit he filed Friday to have the bar closed cites dozens of incidents prior to last week’s shooting.
Last April, DeShawn Torriel “CJ” Russell, 24, was accused of shooting Dwayne McLemore, 37, outside the bar. Police said at the time that a fight between the two men started in the bar.
“There are about 75 incidents involving shootings, people threatening to kill people, domestic violence, riots, and then the double homicide,” Bower said.
“It’s one of those things where it needs shut down. We don’t need that kind of activity. The lawsuit indicates very bluntly it is a nuisance bar.”
Bower would not comment on the investigation into the shooting or where authorities believe Truley may be. He said anyone who sees Truley should call state police at 724-439-7111 or Uniontown police at 724-430-2929.
