Fourteen-year-old Carmela DeCarlo intends to dance her way to the top with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT).
The Kernersville, North Carolina teen, the daughter of former New Salem resident Paula DeCarlo, found her love of dancing as a toddler, and is hopeful to make it her career.
“They usually grab the professionals when they are about 16 years old,” Carmela said.
In April, she was invited to audition with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre pre-professional school division, under school director Marjorie Grundvig. After attending the five-week Intensive Summer Program at PBT, Paula said her daughter committed to the PBT professional training program.
“Carmela had a big decision to make for her high school years, and she made the decision to continue with dance,” Paula said.
For the next four years, instead of taking academic classes like most 9th through 12th grade students, Carmela’s weekdays will be spent dancing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. She’ll also have Saturday dance classes, according to her mother.
“This program is very rigorous. It is hardcore,” Paula said.
Carmela’s evenings will be spent fulfilling the academic requirements for high school online.
From age 3, Carmela said dance has been a focal point in her life. She recalled walking into a studio and hearing the music, finding its rhythm and the feelings that it gives off.
“I dance because it is a way that I can find and create my motor, cognitive and social skills, enabling me to freely interpret what I see and what I do,” she said. “Dance is many things and invokes different ideas for everyone.”
For Carmela, dance means healing, change and “freedom of the soul.”
“Dance is an entity that is unlimited in possibilities and can lead a person down many paths in life,” she said. “Dance is a fantasy and reality; it is art, a blessing and a purpose.”
Dance also runs in the family. Growing up in Fayette County, Paul performed at a number of local dance schools, and noted many of those schools produced success stories.
“The dance connection throughout the Uniontown area is incredible,” Paula said. “The art programs … have always produced professionals.”
Carmela is hopeful she will soon join those ranks.
“When you become a professional, you get paid. That is what I really want to do,” she said.
