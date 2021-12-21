The Fort Necessity Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution laid wreaths at veterans’ graves at Great Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday for Wreaths Across America.
“We are all proud to be Americans gathering safely as one nation to remember, honor and teach. We are all proud to be Americans that live in a free society made up of many people, from many walks of life,” said chapter Regent Aimee Cesarino. “The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom, and without fear.”
The group traveled to the grave of each veteran to say their name, and remember them.
