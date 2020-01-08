The third day of the homicide trial of a Uniontown woman, who allegedly stabbed her children’s father in the neck, featured testimony from the nine-year-old girl who witnessed the incident.
The girl, 9, recalled that Christmas Day in 2018 where her younger brother and sister were at the Holiday Inn Express in Uniontown after opening presents at her grandmother’s house.
At the hotel, her father, Tre Montel McCargo, 25, was bathing the three children, then ages 2, 4 and 8, and then putting lotion on them in the hotel room while he and Dominique Jones, 28, were arguing, but the girl said she wasn’t sure what was said.
She said Jones had a knife that she believed came from her grandmother’s house.
“She stabbed him,” the girl said.
“Where did she stab him?” asked Fayette County Assistant District Attorney Wendy O’Brien.
“In the neck,” the girl said, then added that Jones closed the door from where McCargo ran and then went into the bathroom to put the knife on the counter, not opening the door to the hotel room until the police asked her to come out.
On cross examination, Jones’s attorney, Paul Gettlemen, asked the girl what McCargo did for a living, which she replied “selling weed,” which was something Gettlemen mentioned to the jury during his opening statement, but when he asked if there was always a lot of money around the house, O’Brien objected, and Judge Linda Cordaro sustained the objection.
The girl also told Gettlemen about an incident where McCargo hit Jones in the lip while driving in the car, but when Gettlemen asked about an incident where he told the jury in his opening statement that McCargo punched Jones in Walmart while their children were present, the girl didn’t remember.
The girl also said she saw her parents hit each other when they fought.
Gettlemen asked the girl if she told her older cousin in confidence that she didn’t see what happened, the girl first said yes, but clarified that she told her cousin she didn’t see where the knife came from and then said she told her cousin she didn’t see what her parents were doing prior to the stabbing.
At the beginning of the day, the prosecution brought forth witnesses concerning the autopsy findings including Dr. Jennifer Hammers, a forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy on McCargo.
Hammers said the knife collected at the scene was consistent with the type of single-stab wound McCargo suffered.
Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly testified that the manner of McCargo’s death was homicide as the wound penetrated the carotid artery, which caused major bleeding and if not treated within a matter of a few minutes, the patient normally dies.
Also taking the stand was Jessica Keslar, a physician assistant at the Uniontown Hospital Emergency Department, who testified that McCargo was a patient on Dec. 15, 2015, and was treated for a knife wound to his right shoulder.
O’Brien asked Keslar if she documented what McCargo said about the wound, which she testified that McCargo told her that he was fighting with his girlfriend when she stabbed him in the shoulder with a kitchen knife.
Hammers confirmed that there’s a scar on McCargo’s right shoulder, but couldn’t say how old it was or what caused the scar.
Gettlemen asked Keslar if McCargo told her that he was beating up his girlfriend an hour before he was stabbed, which she said he didn’t.
The trial will continue this morning.
Free
Dominique! She was a victim of many years of abuse. Always living in fear constantly fighting for her life afraid to have any type of a real life. She deserves freedom
