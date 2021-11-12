The administrator of Fayette County CYS has been recognized as someone making a difference in the lives of children in the community.
Each year Fayette County Behavioral Health Administration (FCBHA) Advisory Board acknowledges an outstanding Fayette County resident and community leader with the Community Recognition Award for making a difference in the lives of people in recovery, children and adults with mental health needs, individuals with intellectual disabilities and/or on the Autism Spectrum.
This year, Gina D’Auria, the administrator for Fayette County Children and Youth Services, was the recipient of the award.
“Throughout the years, child welfare laws have changed, but Mrs. D’Auria’s dedication to ensuring the safety, well-being and permanence of the county’s most vulnerable population has remained consistent,” said Kim Kavanshansky, who nominated D’Auria for the award. “Mrs. D’Auria’s work encompasses many, if not all, facets of the county’s social service system.”
D’Auria, who has worked for Fayette County CYS for 28 years, said that being honored by her colleagues has been a truly humbling experience.
“I do appreciate the award and am very touched by the nomination,” D’Auria said, adding that being nominated by Kavanshansky, who’s a former CYS caseworker, made the nomination even more touching.
In D’Auria’s years with CYS, she said she has seen families grow and become successful, adding that the staff at CYS works tireless hours to provide services for families.
“It’s through their work that we continue to make a difference in the lives of families in the county,” D’Auria said. “It is a team effort that includes the other family-serving systems and one cannot do it alone.”
D’Auria also volunteers on numerous local boards and provides incident stress management debriefing services to local first responders.
“I believe working with families is a calling, and I honestly do believe this is where I was meant to be, and I am so grateful to have a team of dedicated staff that share my passion and dedication,” D’Auria said.
