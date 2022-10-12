Criminal charges have been filed against a Dawson man who allegedly kept a dog and a pig in deplorable conditions.
Jack Theodore Lancaster, 22, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals and five counts of neglect of animals before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic on Friday.
State police charged Lancaster after responding to a report of a dog locked in a cage outside in the backyard of his Linden Road home on March 14.
Police said they found a large-mixed-breed female dog with open, rotten smelling wounds on her chest. Police also observed a large amount of feces and garbage scattered throughout the dog’s living area.
Troopers also found a pig that allegedly had thinning hair and cracking skin and was living in deplorable conditions.
Police added that no food was available for the animals, and the available water was frozen.
Lancaster reportedly told police the dog had not been to the vet in years, and the pig has never been to the vet.
A humane officer took the dog to a vet where it was found the dog had mammary gland tumors, hookworms, tapeworms and pinworms. An X-ray of the dog showed cancer had spread to other areas of the dog’s body, and the dog was euthanized.
The pig was taken to a rescue center.
Lancaster is awaiting a preliminary hearing.
