Charges have been filed against a Dawson woman for her alleged part in a December 201 robbery.
Melissa Ann Youler, 41, was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, simple assault and disorderly conduct on Wednesday.
Police alleged Youler was smoking crack on Dec. 21, 2018 and devised a plan with three others to rob stores for drug money.
The four drove from the Uniontown area to the Exxon on Route 51 in North Union Township in Youler’s car. One of the men entered the Exxon and robbed the business with an Airsoft handgun that belonged to one of the four’s children, police alleged.
The four got away with an unknown amount of cash from the cash register, according to court records. They used the money to buy drugs, police said.
Youler is currently incarcerated for several of those robberies and will be arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning at a later date.
