Slowly but surely, a few more minutes of daylight have been added to each evening — a welcome sign of spring not far off.
Next weekend, we’ll add even more time to those longer evenings as many move their clocks ahead one hour and “spring ahead” while practicing Daylight Saving Time (DST).
It’s a longstanding tradition that dates back over 200 years ago. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the earliest proposal, albeit a tongue-in-cheek one, for DST is 1784 by none other than Benjamin Franklin. But the almanac notes that the true first proponent of DST was a London builder in the early 1900s.
The United States, however, didn’t officially adopt the policy until 1918, not long after the beginning of World War I. It came at a time when, according to almanac officials, energy conservation was of paramount importance.
As with any adoption of a new policy to some degree, there was public outcry and opposition, many of the complaints coming from farmers, claiming the change only benefited office works and the leisure class.
Seven months after adoption, the law was abolished, and DST was not to be considered again until the 1940s during World War II.
Moving forward to today, Americans “fall behind” on the first Sunday in November and “spring ahead” on the second Sunday in March.
“However, even today, farmers’ organizations lobby Congress against the practice, preferring early daylight to dry their fields and a Standard Time sunset for ending their work at a reasonable hour,” according to officials with The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
Beyond our own preferences and opinions about springtime’s DST, there are others who may adversely feel the effects of the hour change.
According to a report from Live Science, that hour and inevitable change in routines can cause quite a bit of confusion for pets and other animals.
“Just like humans, animals have internal clocks that tell them when to eat, sleep and wake up. This biological timekeeper, also known as circadian rhythm, is set in motion by natural sunlight,” the report states.
Beyond confusion, though, the biannual change in time may lead to “psychological and physiological stress.”
The report used cows as an example, noting that they are used to being milked at a certain time each day. The sudden shift in time and routine will likely have them bellowing and waiting if the farmer happens to arrive an hour later. Or, if they suddenly arrive an hour earlier, they’ll be less likely to “come in to milk until closer to the ‘proper’ time.”
Other wildlife may similarly be grappling with the effects of the time change, as they may suddenly find themselves moving in new daylight, in what was previously a darker time around dusk.
Motor vehicle accidents are likely to increase as the chance of collisions with wildlife spikes, and as drivers acclimate to the time change.
“A 2014 study by the University of Colorado Boulder shows a spike in fatal automobile collision during the six days following the shift, and pins the cause on ‘shifting ambient light reallocates fatalities within a day, while sleep deprivation caused by the spring transition increases risk’,” according to a report from U.S. News.
“In short, it takes drivers nearly a week to adjust to the darker morning commutes, but the main cause is that at the same time, they are less alert due to the sleep deprivation caused by the loss of an hour of sleep,” the report continued.
Clocks should officially be set back on March 8 at 2 a.m. and remain until November 1, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.