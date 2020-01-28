Brownsville Area High School senior Sainiana Waqanivalu knew she had to find a better way to study when her AP Calculus class of 20 crowded into McDonald’s for a study session.
Nowhere else in Brownsville did the students have public access to high-speed internet. Many students in the school did not have internet at home, along with 800,000 others in Pennsylvania. Waqanivalu and other students with The Brownsville Students In Action (SIA) spearheaded a project two years ago, which turned into a funding project for the state Department of Community and Economic Development and its Neighborhood Assistance Program.
A $250,000 addition to Brownsville Free Public Library will break ground in the spring with an expected completion date in the fall.
The project involves adding a 750-square-foot addition to the building for a teen center which will include computers with high-speed internet access, a collaborative study space, white board, reading nook and other amenities. The students can also borrow instruments and games and access other project materials at the library. The project will benefit all residents of Brownsville, they said.
UPMC provided a donation and received a $137,500 tax credit through DCED’s Neighborhood Assistance Program.
DCED Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello said he was excited to learn about project, and even more excited to learn it was spearheaded by students.
“I’m here to say congratulations, keep up the good work, keep asking the right questions, and we’re here to help,” he said to the students.
“The revitalization of Brownsville has really started, and will continue, through the kids of this district,” said Superintendent Keith Hartbauer.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, said she was thrilled about the students’ plans, as she continues to work toward her goal of connecting rural Pennsylvanians to high-speed internet.
“We cannot compete if we cannot connect,” she said, adding the library is an “integral” part of the community.
SIA completed its $300,000 Cast Iron Amphitheater project in 2017, which senior Andrew Havens described as their “crowning jewel.”
“With the completion of the amphitheater, we asked, ‘What’s next?’” he said.
