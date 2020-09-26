A South Union Township indoor sports complex was among three Fayette County projects to receive funding in the latest round of Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grants.
"We're super excited," said South Union Township Supervisor Jason Scott. "Receiving that news after all the bad news this year is definitely a plus. We're super excited to get started down there."
Scott said the $200,000 grant will support phase 3 of the project, which includes a small addition and renovations to equip the space for indoor sports. The township acquired the 16,000-square-foot warehouse from O.C. Cluss in 2018, with plans to turn the space into a multi-use facility for sports including the township's soccer league.
The township applied for the grant last year, and did not receive it. The latest round of funding is a part of DCNR's Recreation for All program, which awarded grants to 158 community park and partnership projects.
"Now more than ever, we have experienced the impact of outdoor recreation on our mental and physical wellbeing," said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. "Pennsylvania’s new outdoor recreation plan serves as a blueprint on how we can make outdoor recreation accessible to every Pennsylvanian."
It will cost about $760,000 to complete the sports complex project, and supervisors will also use $200,000 from a Community Development Block Grant. They expect to save money with township employees completing parts of the renovation.
The Pennsylvania Avenue sports complex neighbors the Sheepskin Trail, which has seen a high number of users, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have some of the nicest facilities in Fayette County, and we've definitely put them to use this year," Scott said.
He said he made calls to a contractor immediately after learning they received the grant Thursday afternoon, and hopes to start the project in January and have the project phase completed by the fall.
"Hopefully in 2021, we can have some games down there," he said.
Township Supervisor Bob Schiffbauer said they plan to add a snack bar or small restaurant, conference rooms and other activity rooms. The township will develop a wellness program for all ages, which incorporates both indoor and outdoor recreation, using the sports complex and the trail.
"When we finish, I think we'll have one of the nicest facilities in southwest Pennsylvania," he said.
The two additional Fayette County projects to receive funding are:
n Development of Jacobs Creek Park in Bullskin Township. The project was allocated $76,800 for work including renovating a pedestrian walkway, installing play equipment, ADA access and landscaping.
n Development of Wickhaven Park in Perry Township. The project was allocated $63,600 for construction of a pavilion, parking lot and pedestrian walkway, installing play equipment, ADA access and landscaping.
