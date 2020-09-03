A huge surge in visitors have flocked to outdoor recreation sites across Pennsylvania since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which officials expect to continue and to boost the economy.
“Every day is like a weekend, and every weekend is like a holiday weekend,” said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn of the number of visitors.
DCNR has seen about 1 million additional guests per month, and they expect the increase to continue through the fall and be sustained long term. Officials saw a similar upswing in visitors during the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009, and the increase was maintained as the new visitors returned frequently.
“We have a lot to offer, and it’s going to be a part of lifting this economy during and after,” she said.
Pennsylvania is ranked fifth in the nation for outdoor recreation, which brings in $29 billion in consumer spending and $1.9 billion in tax revenue during an average year, she said. Local suppliers of outdoor equipment like bicycles and kayaks have struggled to meet the increased demand, she said.
“It definitely supports our economy, as well as our quality of life,” Dunn said.
She encouraged visitors to plan their visits ahead of time, especially over the Labor Day weekend and at busy locations. Officials also reminded visitors to pick up their trash. With high numbers of visitors, DCNR is experiencing low staffing, and have sent people in management roles into the field and sent employees to areas where they are most needed.
In some cases, employees were forced to turn visitors away because of overcrowding. Dunn said visitors should check online maps and plan trips early. John Norbeck, DCNR Deputy Secretary for Parks and Forestry, said they have seen record-breaking numbers of guests at overnight accommodations, like campsites and cabins. The number of reservations increased from 92,000 to 170,000, an increase of 85%, he said.
“It’s the most visitors we have ever seen,” he said.
He reminded visitors not to disturb the natural landscapes. Moving rocks in a river can change the temperature of the water and the ecosystem of the area, he said. He lauded volunteers who have helped ease the staffing burden in picking up trash at state parks and in other areas to keep the sites clean and safe.
Dunn said visitors should carry a mask with them in case they need it, such as to stop in a restroom.
“Take a mask everywhere you go,” she said. “Have it with you.”
She noted that some accidents can be avoided by planning ahead. Some visitors have suffered minor injuries because they did not bring proper shoes and went for a hike on a whim. She encouraged guests to explore online before planning a trip, and always bring water. Visitors should stick to recreation that is within their capabilities, or take courses before trying something new, she said.
“Our first responders are often volunteers in their communities,” she said. “They don’t need extra business right now, and you don’t necessarily want to make a trip to the emergency room right now either.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and state police are also reminding drivers to travel responsibly as Labor Day weekend approaches.
“Crashes involving DUI are entirely preventable,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We are asking motorists to keep themselves, their passengers, and other motorists safe by designating a sober driver and not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”
Last year during Labor Day traffic enforcement, state police made 610 DUI arrests and investigated 45 crashes involving alcohol across the state. Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 8, 2019, PennDOT data showed there were 2,995 crashes involving 46 fatalities. Of the fatal crashes, 19 involved alcohol and three involved drugs.
“Wherever you travel this holiday weekend, please slow down and buckle up,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Travelers will notice a visible state police presence on the roads, with troopers taking a zero-tolerance approach toward impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving; as well as speeding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.