The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is seeking public input to chart the future course of the state’s forestlands via an online survey.
“As the department moves forward in developing a new strategic plan, those who appreciate, work in or recreate in Pennsylvania’s forests have a remarkable opportunity to shape the future management and sustainability of Pennsylvania’s forest resources,” DCNR state Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “I encourage all to become a part of this state’s rich forest planning heritage by completing the survey.”
The survey, available at dcnr.pa.gov, is open from Wednesday through Aug. 31, and takes about 10 minutes to complete.
The DCNR is in the process of writing a new strategic plan, designed to set its mission and overarching goals. It guides how the department provides leadership in forest management and conservation on both public and private lands in urban and rural areas. The survey will examine opinions and attitudes about forests and the agency’s work; steer the DCNR’s mission, goals and objectives and how they are achieved; and seek opinions on issues like land protection and recreation.
