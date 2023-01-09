The deadline is approaching for Fayette County residents and businesses to complete the county’s broadband-connectivity survey.
The “Fast. Fiber. Fayette.” survey — previously known as the Broadband Data Collection and Feasibility Study — was a survey established to show where investments are needed to ensure all residents have access to high-speed, affordable internet.
Fayette County Economic Development Coordinator Mark Rafail said the survey is already helping officials outline plans for providing what has become an essential utility.
“We want to, first and foremost, help those folks who don’t have internet at all finally get online and help those who have slow internet get something faster, so they can work at home, play at home and make Fayette County a statewide leader in connectivity,” Rafail said. “We want to give everyone access to broadband that is worth using, both financially and efficiently.”
Since its launch on Nov. 16, nearly 1,000 surveys have been completed by people living and working throughout Fayette, with the highest participation coming from Franklin, South Union, North Union and Perry townships and the City of Uniontown.
The Fayette County Commissioners partnered with Michael Baker International to develop the survey and associated marketing materials.
“Working with Michael Baker has really opened the county’s eyes to where our broadband deficiencies lie,” Rafail said. “It’s our hope that more residents and businesses will participate in the survey’s final days, so we can really get a true mapping of where we need to focus our energy moving forward.”
The county has access to federal American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds, which can help address gaps in broadband connectivity and aid in improving Fayette’s economic development, public safety, agriculture, education, healthcare, quality of life and more.
Fayette County residents and businesses have until midnight on Jan. 15 to complete the five-minute-long broadband-connectivity survey by visiting www.ConnectFayettePA.com. Questions or comments can be submitted via the contact form on the survey website.
Existing internet speeds will also be tested during the survey, allowing residents to see their speed results in real time.
Rafail said those who are participating in the survey must do so from their home or business internet, not the internet that runs through their phone.
By participating in the survey, residents will be entered for a chance to win one of more than 200 Fayette County-centric items sponsored by the Fayette Chamber of Commerce. The prizes will be available to pick up at the chamber office, 65 West Main St., Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.