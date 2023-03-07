The Fayette County Election Bureau reminds candidates for public office to submit completed nominating petitions to the election bureau by the end of today.
“We’re urging every candidate to file as soon as possible,” said Marybeth Kuznik, director of the Fayette County Election Bureau. “Lines may be long on the last day, and we certainly don’t want anyone to be kept off the ballot because they filed too late.”
All Democratic and Republican candidates seeking office in the May 16 primary should file their petitions by 4:30 p.m. today at the election bureau.
Offices up for election include the county commissioner, district attorney, coroner, prothonotary, clerk of courts, controller, sheriff and register of wills. Local offices include township supervisor, borough council, auditor, tax collector, school board and others.
Kuznik said Pennsylvania elections held in odd-numbered years are known as municipal elections, as local, county and judicial officials appear on the ballot.
“Many voters focus mainly on the presidential and gubernatorial elections, held in even-numbered years, and they don’t realize that local elections are equally important,” Kuznik said. “Running for these seats is a great way for citizens to get involved and help their community.”
Additional dates to remember include:
n May 1, deadline to register to vote in the May primary, to change voter’s address or to change the voter’s party. Visit www.vote.pa.gov to register online and access other election resources.
n May 9, last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot. All mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters may bring only their ballot to the election bureau and cannot deliver another person’s ballot without filling out required paperwork for applicable exceptions.
n May 16 is the primary Election Day, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Fayette County Election Bureau is located at 2 W. Main St. in Uniontown (the former Gallatin Bank Building).
