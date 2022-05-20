The state Department of Human Services has extended the deadline to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to Friday, June 17.
LIHEAP is a federally-funded program administered by DHS that provides assistance to for home heating bills to renters and homeowners.
The minimum cash grant for LIHEAP is $500, and the maximum cash grant is $1,500. Those who need the LIHEAP crisis grant – the benefit for people who meet the income limits and are in jeopardy of having their heating utility service terminated or have less than two weeks’ worth of fuel – can receive a maximum grant of $1,200. LIHEAP is distributed directly to a household’s utility company or home heating fuel provider in the form of a grant, so the individual or households do not have to repay assistance.
The income limit for the program is 150% of the Federal Poverty Limit. For a household of four, this would be $39,750 gross income per year.
Applications are available at www.compass.state.pa.us. On-site County Assistance Office (CAO) services are available for those who cannot access online services.
