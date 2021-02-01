The death of a former Fayette County woman whose body was found in her car in Morgantown, West Virginia, is being investigated as a homicide.
Alexa Randolph, 32, was reported missing last Thursday. At 4 p.m. Friday, detectives from the Morgantown Police Department located her white 2018 Ford Escape in a Walmart parking lot on Hornbeck Road. Police reported they found Randolph’s body in the cargo area of the vehicle.
On Monday, the Monongalia County sheriff indicated that office would lead the investigation into the death of Randolph, an alumna of Albert-Gallatin Area High School.
“This case is being investigated as a homicide and the integrity of the investigation will dictate future release of information,” the office stated in a release.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office took over the case from the Morgantown Police Department “to avoid jurisdiction issues with any possible leads, suspects and evidence that may be outside of the Morgantown City limits,” according to the statement.
Randolph was last seen on Thursday around 2:45 p.m. at her apartment on Overdale Street in Morgantown.
The medical examiner is investigating her cause of death, and authorities asked anyone with information about the case contact the sheriff’s office at 304-291-7218.
Christopher Pegg, superintendent at Albert Gallatin School District, said that through speaking to teachers Randolph had in classes when she was a student there, he understands that she was a bright woman with an equally bright future.
“I did speak to a couple of our teachers that had her at school, and they’re just devastated that this has happened,” Pegg said. “We are certainly keeping her family in our prayers and hope [the police] are able to appropriately deal with this to see who did this to her.”
Randolph leaves behind her young son.
