Justin Rittacco said he feared for his life and the safety of others when he fatally shot a man running toward his car while it was parked outside a South Union Township fast-food restaurant last year, according to a video statement he gave state police hours after the shooting.
“I was afraid for my family, and I acted out of fear,” Rittacco told state police in the interview six hours after the shooting. “I didn’t want to hurt anyone.”
Rittacco is on trial this week for homicide in the shooting death of Robert Lukehart following a confrontation in the Long John Silver’s parking lot at 548 Morgantown Road on May 24, 2020.
In the hourlong video interview played Tuesday on the second day of testimony, Rittacco told police he already had an earlier encounter that day with Lukehart’s friend, Brandon Kissinger, who attempted to run him off the road on Route 857. The situation centered around their mutual love interest, Louise Sutton, who was in the car with Rittacco at the time, along with Rittacco’s teenage sister, Autumn.
Autumn Rittacco testified that she thought Kissinger was going to kill them during the incident on Route 857 when he recklessly drove around their vehicle and then stopped it in the road in order to get out and confront them. She said Kissinger went to the passenger’s side door and tried to open it to speak to Sutton. Justin Rittacco pulled out a handgun and pointed it to Kissinger while telling him to go away.
“I was scared. I thought I was gonna die,” Autumn Rittacco testified. “Justin was just trying to keep us safe. He was trying to focus on keeping us safe and keeping us calm.”
Later that day, Justin Rittacco called his friend, Phillip Rafial, to hang out, and they rode together as they took Sutton to her job at the Long John Silver’s restaurant. After Sutton got out of the vehicle to go into the business, Kissinger pulled into the fast-food parking lot entrance and blocked their vehicle as they were trying to leave. Rafial testified that he thought the man running toward the car wanted to kill them, although he did not see a weapon.
“Go! Go! Go! Get him!” Rafial recalled hearing someone say as Lukehart ran toward the car and appeared to reach for the door handle or into the open window.
“That man was at the door. ... He was grabbing at something,” Rafial said.
Lukehart, 39, of Fairchance, was shot three times – twice in the chest and one time in the back – and died from blood loss. Lukehart’s DNA was found on the driver’s side door handle where Rittacco was sitting, although it could not be determined whether he touched the surface with his skin or if his blood may have come in contact with it following the shooting.
“I thought I was going to die,” Rafial said. “I thought this was it.”
No weapons were found on Lukehart or in Kissinger’s vehicle.
Trooper Kristen Zelechowski, the lead investigator on the shooting, interviewed Rittacco after the incident and also reviewed a voluminous amount of text messages from various people involved in the incident.
“I’m sorry, I thought they were going to shoot you,” Rittacco texted Sutton immediately after the shooting. “I thought they were going to kill me. Is (Lukehart) OK?”
Rittacco also called 911 about three minutes after the shooting to report the incident as he drove back to his Fairchance house. While on the call, he asked a state police dispatcher twice if the man he had shot would survive.
“Is the other person OK?” Rittacco could be heard asking the dispatcher twice in the 911 call that was played for the jury Tuesday.
The dispatcher told him she did not know the man’s condition. Lukehart died at the scene, but Rittacco did not find out until the police interview that he had killed the man.
“I was really scared,” Rittacco told state police in the interview, alluding to a message Kissinger sent another person threatening to shoot up Rittacco’s house. “He blocked my car and then (Lukehart) ran over to my car. I thought they were going to kill me. I couldn’t get out. I was trapped.”
Zelechowski spent a lengthy period of time testifying Tuesday by reading countless text message exchanges between Rittacco and others in the days leading up to the shooting. In some, Rittacco threatens to kill Kissinger, while at other times he appeared to want the drama to be over.
“Your man keep playing,” Rittacco texted Sutton on April 2 about her new boyfriend in Kissinger. “I’ve got nothing to lose. I’ll kill him.”
He also appeared resigned to the situation and wanted to move on without conflict.
“I don’t got a problem with (Kissinger),” Rittacco wrote in one exchange. “I don’t care about him. I just want it to stop.”
Rittacco and Kissinger sent messages directly to each other, although there were various threats they made through other people, according to testimony.
Assistant District Attorney Rob Harper, who is prosecuting the case, rested Tuesday afternoon. Defense attorney Bill Difenderfer, who previously said they intended to show that Rittacco acted in self-defense, began his case shortly after and expects to call more witnesses this morning when testimony is set to resume at 9 a.m.
Rittacco, 23, of Fairchance, is facing charges of homicide, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and simple assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.