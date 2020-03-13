In an answer to a federal lawsuit lodged against the city of Uniontown, officials denied trying to block the newly elected treasurer from taking office earlier this year.
City Treasurer Antoinette Hodge contended council member Martin Gatti called a surety broker who was facilitating her bond for the post and referred to her as a “colored girl.” Gatti, Hodge’s suit alleged, told the broker he had been authorized to tell them to cancel her bond. In addition to Gatti, the suit named the city’s clerk, Kimberly Marshall, alleging Marshall verbally attacked Hodge after a January council meeting and told Hodge, “We’ll get you.”
But Charles H. Saul, an attorney representing the city, Gatti and Marshall, denied those allegations in an answer to Hodge’s suit filed last week in federal court.
Gatti, Saul wrote, “cannot and did not cancel (Hodge’s) bond.”
While Saul acknowledged that Marshall was upset Hodge accused Gatti of racist behavior during a January council meeting, he denied Marshall spoke to Hodge aggressively or threatened her.
The defense is requesting the entire complaint be thrown out.
