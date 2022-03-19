A Delaware County man was charged with indecent assault for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman at a Wharton Township resort.
The charges filed Friday alleged Robert Louis D’Anjolell, 59, of Broomall followed a woman into an elevator and to her room at Nemacolin Woodlands, where he touched her inappropriately on Feb. 16.
State police said D’Anjolell was at the resort for a funeral director’s conference.
During both instances, police said, the woman told D’Anjolell to stop.
Police also viewed video surveillance from Nemacolin security and observed a four-to-six second clip of the woman, another man and D’Anjolell in the elevator lobby and entering the elevator. Another clip showed the woman and D’Angolell exiting the elevator and walking down the hallway toward the casino.
On March 3, police interviewed D’Angolell over the phone, and he said he and three others went directly to the casino after dinner. When police asked him whether he got into an elevator with the woman, D’Angolell denied do so, according to court paperwork.
D’Anjolell is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.
