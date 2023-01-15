A lifelong county resident with more than 22 years of experience as an attorney and prosecutor in Fayette County, Melinda Dellarose announced her candidacy for judge of the Court of Common Pleas.
Dellarose is seeking the seat vacated by Judge John F. Wagner Jr., who reached mandatory retirement age in 2022. She is a registered Republican and will be seeking both Republican and Democrat nominations in the May 16 primary.
She pledged to continue her work protecting local families and their constitutional rights.
“As an assistant district attorney, I have worked hard to provide victims of crime and their families with a strong voice to ensure they receive the justice they deserve,” Dellarose said. “That is why I will be a tough, but fair, judge who will follow the law to put dangerous criminals behind bars and protect Fayette County residents.”
Dellarose said she has worked in and out of the courtroom – and before scores of juries – in the criminal, civil, family law and municipal law areas.
As a prosecutor, Dellarose said she has worked with law enforcement to take criminals off the streets, handling hundreds of criminal cases and recently assisted in the homicide and kidnapping prosecution of a criminal who was then sentenced to life in prison plus 68 years for additional charges.
Dellarose said she has convicted drug dealers, child molesters, rapists and other criminals who prey on the innocent.
“I am a tough prosecutor who has worked with our police to get justice for victims of crime, but I am also mindful of the solemn oath to ensure the accused receive a fair trial,” Dellarose said. “I have shown compassion and helped people charged with a crime receive the help they needed for drug addiction or mental health issues.”
Dellarose graduated from Brownsville Area High School and California University of Pennsylvania before earning her juris doctor degree from West Virginia University College of Law. She started her legal career with Davis & Davis before opening her own law firm, Dellarose Law Office, and being appointed to serve as the first assistant district attorney in Fayette County.
In her own law office, Dellarose said she’s dedicated to her clients and works to protect the rights of local seniors, families and the small businesses she serves. She is licensed to practice in state, federal and appellate courts.
“As a private practice attorney, I work hard to earn the trust of my clients,” said Dellarose. “I dedicate myself to helping them reach their goals by listening to their story and giving them compassionate and candid advice. I will bring those same qualities to the bench.”
Dellarose currently serves as solicitor for the Redevelopment Authority of Fayette County, Greater Uniontown Joint Sewage Plant Authority, Tri-County Joint Municipal Authority, Lower Tyrone Township, CrossKeys Human Services Inc., Menallen Township Public Safety Authority, and the Menallen Township Zoning Board.
She has negotiated labor union contracts, appeared before the unemployment compensation board and closed PennVest loans for major municipal projects.
“Serving as a municipal attorney requires me to have an understanding of our communities, residents and has provided me with an in-depth understanding of every area of the law,” said Dellarose.
Along with her legal experience, Dellarose vows to run an efficient courtroom.
“County residents want fair justice, and they also want efficient courts that do not waste their hard-earned tax dollars,” she said. “That is why I am committed to running an efficient courtroom. Justice must be fair, and it can also be provided in a cost-effective manner that respects your tax dollars.”
Dellarose has been married to her husband, Ron, for more than 23 years, and they have three children, Colton, Talia, and Tessa.
They are members of the Historic Church of St. Peter and the First Christian Church of Republic.
She’s active in the community, serving as a board member of the Brownsville Area Education Foundation and Troop B Camp Cadet, a nonprofit organization offering a weeklong summer camp for boys and girls focusing on discipline, self-esteem and teamwork.
