Flash! Bang! Gone! Well, mostly.
Demolition crews used explosives Friday morning to take down a section of the defunct Elrama power plant along the Monongahela River in Union Township.
The demo attracted crowds of people who gathered on railroad tracks across the river as simultaneous blasts erupted at the base of the power plant at exactly 9:37 a.m., followed by shock waves that reverberated across the water before most of the main building and several smokestacks came tumbling down.
Elrama Assistant Fire Chief Billy Weeks said the demolition appeared to go “smoothly” as volunteer firefighters were on standby to assist if needed. He said the demolition crews made plans to implode the power plant’s main building Friday, and then would take down the largest smokestack at a later date.
“There was a lot of dust, but the initial explosion went safely,” Weeks said.
The plant, which was built in 1950 and straddles the county line between Allegheny and Washington along Route 837, once was operated by Duquesne Light Co., but deactivated in 2012 while run by NRG/GenOn and has since changed ownership. Washington County tax assessment records list the property’s current owner as Trogon Development LLC, which has a mailing address in Puerto Rico. Tax records show Trogon purchased the property for $5.13 million from Duquesne Light’s parent company in March 2021.
Another section of the plant was imploded Nov. 1. It’s not known what Trogon’s plans are for the 28-acre property when the site is reclaimed.
Friday morning’s demolition brought with it a carnival-like atmosphere with people looking for the best vantage point to watch the spectacle. Numerous people stood on the railroad tracks beside Bunola River Road in Forward Township to have a front row seat to the action, with some bringing breakfast pastries to munch on while waiting for the demolition that was scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
Mike Lucko of Elizabeth Township was coming home from his evening shift at work when he stopped by to watch the demolition from across the river.
“That was cool. It caught me off guard,” Lucko said of the moment the explosives detonated and sent a shock wave across the river. “You could kinda feel it from over here.”
When the dust settled, most of the plant’s main building was gone, but a section of it still remained. It was unclear whether that area would be brought down at a later date, or how long the rest of the demolition process would take.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.