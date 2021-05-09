Demolition of the former U.S. Army Reserve Center is nearly complete with construction of the new Fayette County Prison slated to begin this month.
“We’ve been doing a lot of work behind the scenes, from acquiring the property, to working with the architects and engineers to come up with a viable plan that meets the needs of inmates and staff, all while staying within our budget for the project,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr. “Demolition is the first phase that will really be a visible sign to the public of the project moving forward, and it’s an exciting step to finally see something tangible happening at the site.”
Ritenour and Sons was awarded the contract for the reserve center’s demolition and expects to finish near the end of May.
Prior to demolition of the existing facility, officials held a coordination meeting for all utility providers to prepare for the work to begin. Additionally, Canfield Development completed 20 days’ worth of asbestos abatement work on site.
“There has been so much work to get to this point in the design and permitting. It’s always good to see any endeavor move forward,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn.
Commissioner Vince Vicites said the hope is to have the new prison built by the spring of 2023.
“This is the largest public works project in the history of Fayette County government, and we have done everything we can to cut costs and meet the standard of Pennsylvania’s prison regulations,” he said.
The total amount of the bid summary for the prison project was $39,348,711, coming in under the original estimated cost of $44,025,000.
Lohr said the new facility will be able to offer training and programs to inmates, giving them skills they didn’t have when they are released.
“That’s a win for the inmates, but it’s also a big win for Fayette County,” he said.
Vicites said the county will continue doing its due diligence moving forward to ensure the project is successful and sustainable for future generations.
“By making on-site visits on a regular basis, we can make sure the project stays on schedule and within budget,” Vicites said. “We haven’t missed a single beat through the pandemic, and now we’re at the cusp of getting this long-anticipated, historic project done.”
