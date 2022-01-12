The state Department of Environmental Protection has issued a compliance order to stop all active mining at the Springhill Township site where a miner lost his life in a collapse last week.
This week, officials from the DEP are at the Laurel Aggregates Mine on Springhill Furnace Road to conduct an investigation into what led to the Friday mine collapse that claimed the life of David Hayden, 49, of East Huntingdon Township.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to a report of a roof collapse onto equipment where a Hayden was working. He was freed from the debris about 11 p.m., but was unresponsive and was pronounced dead.
Workers at the scene assisted Smithfield volunteer firefighters and rescue crews from the DEP’s Bureau of Mine Safety to remove Hayden.
No one else was injured in the roof collapse.
Lauren Fraley, community relations coordinator with the DEP, said the DEP issued a compliance order to cease all active mining, which includes production, at the site.
“The operator may go into the mine to do other repair work with DEP approval,” Fraley said. She said the agency may revise the order as it receives information from the operator.
She added that the DEP and the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration (MHSA) are conducting separate but coordinated investigations of last week’s roof collapse.
“As Pennsylvania’s safety regulator for underground non-coal mines, DEP is investigating the cause of the incident and whether corrective actions need to be taken by the operator to ensure that this type of event does not happen again,” Fraley said. “Additionally, DEP is ascertaining whether mining can safely resume, and it may need to review plans and reports submitted by the operator.”
Because DEP’s Bureau of Mine Safety’s investigation is ongoing, Fraley said DEP cannot comment further on the investigation at this time.
MHSA was also contacted for any updates on its investigation, but a representative with the administration did not respond.
