Masontown officials recently assured borough water customers that their water quality is fine despite letters from the state Department of Environmental Protection suggesting Masontown Water Works violated a drinking water standard.
But the DEP has contested that assurance.
“It is not appropriate for the borough to instruct water consumers to disregard the notification,” DEP community relations coordinator Lauren Fraley said.
Fraley said the notices state that some who drink water containing haloacetic acids in excess of the maximum contaminant level over many years may have an increased risk of getting cancer. A July reading found an unusually high amount of haloacetic acids in borough drinking water.
Customers have also been notified via letter that the maximum contaminant level exceedance poses no immediate risk.
Masontown uses third-party certified laboratories to conduct water and sewage testing. The results are typically reported to the borough and the DEP; however, borough officials said Fairway Laboratories found out a lab error affected the test result.
Borough Engineer Bill Johnson cited results over a five-year span suggesting that the July reading was a one-time anomaly.
Johnson indicated quarterly tests from 2015 through 2019 at the same site, which yielded a high result of 0.19 milligrams per liter last July, never yielded results above 0.037 milligrams per liter in any other quarter. The site’s fourth-quarter 2019 reading was 0.014 milligrams per liter, marking a subsequent return to normal numbers.
Results provided by Fraley confirm those numbers, but Fraley noted data showing that Masontown disinfection byproduct sample results, including trihalomethane as well as haloacetic acid readings at two different sites, exceeded maximum contaminant levels in four testing rounds since 2015, including the July 22, 2019 reading and other quarterly readings in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
“Masontown has had issues with disinfection byproducts for some time,” Fraley said.
Maximum contaminant level compliance is based on a running annual average of the four most recent quarters of data, not on any single sample result, but the abnormally high result from the third quarter of 2019 skewed the average out of accurate proportion, borough officials said.
“The borough will, of course, comply with all regulations and notifications from the DEP,” Johnson said. “Our intent was to inform our customer base and attempt to address concerns regarding water quality.”
According to the DEP, the laboratory that analyzed Masontown’s drinking water samples, Mountain Research, is owned by Fairway but had its own accreditation at the time and was considered a separate laboratory. Mountain Research analyzed the samples, completed the review of quality assurance and control data, determined that the results were valid and reported those results to the DEP, Fraley said.
The lab later requested corrections to its certified results after it applied standard operating procedures adopted by its parent company that were not employed when the samples were originally analyzed, Fraley said.
In consultation with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Fraley said, DEP reviewed the request to change the results and concluded the lab did not provide sufficient justification to change the data.
“Therefore, Masontown Water Works is obligated to notify its customers of the (haloacetic acid) exceedances,” Fraley said.
Johnson said the revised reading for the site following the July exceedance was 0.029 milligrams per liter, in line with past results below the standard of 0.06.
Borough officials said customers have already received multiple notices about the drinking water standard violation, which has fueled unfounded concern.
“There’s nothing wrong with the water,” Cochrane reiterated Thursday.
Cochrane said he wanted the DEP to take a “common-sense approach” to the lab result in light of the lab’s requested correction and has reached out to local state legislators on the issue.
Borough officials said test results for other municipalities were affected by the same discrepancy.
Mountain Research tested haloacetic acid samples for 48 water systems in July through September 2019, Fraley said, adding that 22 had results that exceeded the maximum contaminant level.
Cochrane said another round of letters noting the exceedance is slated to go out to consumers within the next two months, but hopes that it ultimately won’t.
“(Neither) the borough nor I meant to suggest that residents disregard the … notification(s) regarding the (haloacetic acid) results,” Johnson said. “Our intent was to provide borough residents with some context regarding this issue.”
