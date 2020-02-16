Fayette County’s new prison project is in the design phase with interviews being conducted for a construction manager.
“The commissioners are currently holding a series of meetings with the prison’s architectural firm, L.R. Kimball, as part of what they’re calling the Schematic Design Phase,” said Kaylie Moore, Community Relations Coordinator for Fayette County.
Moore said over the next few months, the commissioners and L.R. Kimball will work together to finalize the most appropriate and cost-effective design layout for the new prison.
Also, the county had recently put out a request for proposals for a construction manager, receiving five bids to oversee the prison project.
“They will conduct interviews this month with all five firms before selecting the appropriate candidate,” Moore said.
Commissioner Dave Lohr said he’s pleased that the five firms are local, as the construction manager will be the gatekeeper and the watchdog for the project to keep it within the budget and on schedule.
“We want to cut time, not quality,” Lohr said. “We want to make sure everything is done right, and we don’t want delays in this process.”
Following the design phase, Moore said the final project cost will be established, and the county plans to apply for a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan for project funding.
“They hope to have the project ready for construction bids by the end of the year,” Moore said, adding that McMillian Engineering, the project’s engineering firm, will also conduct geotechnical borings at the site of the former U.S. Army Reserve Center once the new prison’s design and layout are approved.
“The commissioners are working hand-in-hand with Kimball and all other parties to ensure the new prison meets all state and federal guidelines, is an overall great improvement from the existing facility, and—most importantly—is the most fiscally-responsible move for the county,” Moore said. “Keeping costs as low as possible while checking all appropriate boxes in the design and construction process is their first priority.”
“We want to save money,” Lohr said. “We can’t continue to put a financial burden on the county.”
The new facility will replace the county’s existing 131-year-old facility near the courthouse. In raising taxes this year, commissioners cited the need for a new facility amid federal lawsuits alleging inhumane conditions at the current lockup.
