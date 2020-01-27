Court documents revealed new details in the barricade situation in Mill Run Saturday which began with a call to a plumber for a flooded basement.
Frank Hunter Bowers, 56, of Mill Run is being held without bail in Fayette County Prison on charges of theft, reckless burning, simple assault and terroristic threats. He was also charged Monday with a misdemeanor count of harassment for an alleged incident reported Friday in which he allegedly called a woman multiple times, leaving eight voicemails in four days including sexually inappropriate comments.
According to the affidavit of probably cause, Bowers called Gillece Plumbing Saturday. Plumber Robb E. Clark arrived and became uneasy with the way Bowers was acting, so Clark told Bowers he needed to take a call in his truck, police said.
Bowers allegedly grabbed Clark and shoved him toward his 1728 Route 381 home, but Clark broke away and ran toward his truck. As Clark tried to flee, police said, his truck got stuck in the mud.
According to court paperwork, Bowers pounded on Clark's truck while threatening to kill him. Police said Clark managed to escape through the passenger side door and ran on foot, fearing Bowers would hurt him. From about 300 yards away, Clark reportedly observed Bowers taking items from his truck. He determined $15,000 in tools was stolen. State police responded to the scene and called a tow truck. They discovered Bowers allegedly tried to light Clark's truck on fire, noticing damage in the front seat.
The state police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was called at about 2 p.m. after Bowers allegedly refused to come outside, because of a history of violence with police and other first responders. His criminal history includes attempting to disarm a trooper and a previous barricade situation.
"Within the last week, Bowers has had contact with members of (the Pennsylvania State Police) and related to them that he is in possession of firearms, specifically rifles with telescopic sights, that he has used to 'scope' troopers who have responded to his residence without their knowledge," Trooper Jessica Zangla wrote in the affidavit.
During the six-hour standoff, police called Bowers multiple times on the phone. Twice, he answered and said he was putting his shoes on and would be coming out, but never left the house. At another time, he went outside but failed to obey orders and went back in. The standoff ended without further incident at about 8:30 p.m.
