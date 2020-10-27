State police released additional details in a fatal crash that left one man dead on Route 51.
Abraham L. Sullivan, 72, of Uniontown suffered a fatal injury at about 5:20 a.m. Oct. 20 when he crashed a Chevrolet Silverado at Route 51's intersection with Ash Road.
He was taken to Uniontown Hospital by Fayette EMS, where he was pronounced dead.
