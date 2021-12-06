State Rep. Matthew Dowling said a diabetic emergency caused the Oct. 6 crash in Lancaster County that has left him hospitalized.
“Like many in our nation, I am afflicted with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D). After being diagnosed in my early 20s, I have either been on extensive medication or been insulin-dependent for over 10 years to manage my blood sugar,” said Dowling, R-Uniontown.
“One of the more serious side effects of T1D can be a spike or drop in blood sugars that causes fainting. My blood test results taken by medical personnel after the accident showed exactly such extreme sugar levels. The medical professionals involved have all determined that the change in my blood sugar caused me to faint and, obviously, lose control of my vehicle.”
Dowling was on his way to a caucus event when his SUV left the road and traveled 100 yards through a field, hitting several wire fences and a tree, according to East Lampeter Township Police.
In a statement issued Friday, Dowling said he will soon be leaving the hospital and moving into a medical facility closer to his Fayette County home to focus on recovery and rehabilitation.
While he is on legislative leave, Dowling said he remains in contact with leadership in the House, and noted his staff has continued to keep him updated on matters of importance. Staffers have also continued to serve constituents, he said.
“All I can do is ask your understanding for the time missed and remind you that it is my continual promise to serve the people of the 51st Legislative District with my best foot forward and nothing less,” Dowling said.
He said he is “immensely grateful” to first responders and witnesses to the crash – and for well-wishes from across the state.
“I have faith it is this abundance of prayers and positive thoughts, in addition to the excellent care I have received, that have elevated me to this point of recovery,” he said.
The legislator also said the crash should serve as a warning for others with T1D.
“I hope that in the future, the story of this accident will motivate others afflicted with T1D to be as vigilant as possible in treating their diabetes,” Dowling said.
