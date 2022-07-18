There are only three numbers those seeking immediate assistance during a mental health crisis need: 9-8-8.
On Saturday, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launched its 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline initiative, changing the ten-digit hotline to three numbers for increased mental health care accessibility for individuals, families and friends during crisis.
The former number will remain active and can be reached at 1-800-273-8255, according to the state Department of Human Services.
Individuals suffering suicidal or mental health crises can call or text 988 to be connected at no charge with local or regional crisis centers, whose staffs provide emotional support 24/7.
In January, the nonprofit Vibrant Emotional Health awarded the state DHS a $340,000 grant ahead of 988’s launch. The DHS used those funds for strategic planning and infrastructure development at local and regional crisis centers, according to a news release.
Chestnut Ridge Counseling Services in Uniontown received grant money, and will serve as the local crisis center for 988 callers in Fayette County. Those texting or dialing 9-8-8 in Washington and Greene counties will reach the Butler regional crisis center.
If a local or regional crisis center does not answer a call within 60 seconds, individuals in mental health crisis will be directed to the national backup network. National staff will connect callers with resources in their area.
The launch of 9-8-8 was highly anticipated last week, with information about the new lifeline number shared on social media. Folks on social media sites called the 988 number a “win” for mental health.
Counselors who answer calls and text messages to 9-8-8 can send mobile mental health crisis teams to the scene, offer therapeutic intervention, or refer individuals to outpatient services or transportation for further evaluation.
While 9-8-8 serves as an excellent resource to Pennsylvanians, there are other numbers you may want to note:
Mental Health Crisis Text Line: Text “PA” to 74174
Trevor Lifeline (for LGBTQ): 866-488-7386
Veterans Crisis Line: Call 1-800-273-8255, or text 838255
For more information on 988 and mental health resources, visit https://988lifeline.org/.
