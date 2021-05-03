A Dilliner man is facing multiple charges, including fleeing from police, following his alleged involvement in a recent high-speed chase with Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Jason Gene DeBolt, 41, is facing one felony count each of fleeing or attempting to elude police and flight to avoid apprehension, one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest and recklessly endangering another person and three traffic summary violations.
The charges were filed by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office April 20 following the incident that allegedly occurred April 19 in Dunkard Township.
According to the criminal complaint, deputies from the sheriff’s office and a state constable went to DeBolt’s home on Bald Hill Church Road around 12:43 a.m. for a warrant service. While there they observed DeBolt driving in a pickup truck toward the house, the complaint said.
Officers said when they got in their vehicles to apprehend DeBolt he sped off and out of sight. A chase ensued, with officers estimating that the truck was traveling in excess of 80 mph at one point, the complaint states.
The pursuit continued until officers found the truck parked at a location on Duff Street, with nobody behind the wheel, the complaint states.
Officers said they saw DeBolt walking down the steps of the home. When he saw the officers he turned and tried to run back into the house, the complaint states.
Officers arrested, handcuffed and searched DeBolt, the complaint states.
Police spoke with the homeowner, who said DeBolt knocked on his door before he was let inside, the complaint states.
DeBolt was taken into custody by deputies and transported to the county jail. He was lodged on a felony arrest warrant out of Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson’s office, the complaint states.
DeBolt remains in jail in lieu of $30,000 straight bond. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled to be held on May 3.
