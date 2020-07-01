The Diocese of Greensburg announced $4.1 million in tuition assistance has become available through large donations.
Clergy, administrators and members of the diocese gathered Wednesday at Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School in Connellsville to announce a one-of-a-kind scholarship opportunity for students wanting to attend Catholic school in the diocese.
More than half of the donation — $2.4 million – was made anonymously by a family in the local business community. Church officials said it is single largest donation by a family that the diocese has ever received in a single year.
“Our gratitude is immense,” said Bishop Edward C. Malesic, adding that the donor family are products of Catholic education and believe their Catholic faith, education and moral foundation gave them a great advantage in life. “We must keep this family in our prayers and give thanks to God for this amazing gift.”
Along with that commitment, Malesic said 100 individuals and businesses participating in the state’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) donated $1.7 million in tuition assistance, bringing the total to $4.1 million for the 12 schools in the diocese for the upcoming school year.
The EITC program enables businesses and individuals to receive state tax credits for contributions made to a qualifying scholarship program.
The donations led to the start of the St. Pope John Paul II Tuition Opportunity Partnership (TOP) as the donor family was profoundly influenced by the sainted pope.
“We are excited to welcome TOP students to our classrooms,” Malesic said.
Dr. Maureen Marsteller, superintendent of the 12 schools in the Diocese of Greensburg, said a Catholic education has advantages like a 13-to-1 student/teacher ratio, and a 100% high school graduation rate with 97% of graduates going on to attend college.
Marsteller said even though parishes give financial support to the schools, making tuition half of the actual cost of educating a child, affording a Catholic education is still out of the reach of some families. She said the poverty rate in parts of the diocese is 19%, which is 6% higher than the national average.
“We are all very excited about this opportunity and grateful to the people who are making this possible,” Marsteller said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our schools and families who want a Catholic education for their children.”
Families interested in TOP will be matched with a coordinator to accompany them through the application process and a consultant to provide personalized attention to the students and the families along the way.
To qualify, the family must demonstrate a financial need and express a willingness to provide some financial contribution to the cost of the education as well as agreeing to support the child’s spiritual and academic progress.
Marsteller added that families can also apply for other sources of tuition assistance, but the parent/guardian does not have to qualify for low-income assistance to be eligible for TOP.
The student must demonstrate evidence of academic commitment and enthusiasm for learning as well as a willingness to participate in one activity at the student’s local parish or faith community.
Both the student and the family must also demonstrate their commitment to the school as well as to their parish or denominational church through donation of time, talent or money, as able.
“They should earn recognition as valued servant leaders,” Marsteller said. “The family must be registered members, or be willing to become members of a parish or another local faith community.”
It’s believed that the program will increase enrollment between 10% to 15% and that students will have a safe return to classes in the fall.
Anyone interested in having their child becoming a TOP student, they should call 724-552-2565 or visit www.catholicschoolsguide.org
Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School was the first of five other schools within the diocese where the news was announced on Wednesday.
