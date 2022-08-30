The Diocese of Greensburg hired a director of social projects for its schools.
William A. Barnes will oversee a number of projects, primarily focusing on the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) programs that provide direct tuition assistance to students in Catholic schools across the diocese.
Pennsylvania provides tax credits to individuals for contributions to Catholic schools, which are able to use 100% of the money to provide scholarships for students in need. Those who give through the EITC program can choose to designate specific schools within the diocese to benefit from the contribution.
Fayette County’s three Catholic schools are Geibel Catholic Junior/Senior High and Conn Area Catholic in Connellsville and St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School in Uniontown.
Barnes, who has a bachelor’s degree in management from Saint Vincent College, has an extensive background in student enrollment management and financial aid. Prior to joining the diocese, he spent more than 25 years at Saint Vincent College in admission, financial aid and data management and has also served on several nonprofit boards, assisting those organizations with their fundraising efforts.
“I am really excited about meeting with individuals and corporations to explain the EITC program to support Catholic school students,” Barnes said. “Along with our TOP Student program, the EITC removes some of the financial barriers for parents who want their children to receive a Catholic education while being advantageous to the EITC participant.”
Barnes began his position with the Office of Catholic Schools in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.