On Friday, the Diocese of Greensburg celebrated the announcement that one of its own was named the new bishop.
Bishop-elect the Rev. Larry J. Kulick was walking to his vehicle last week when he received a phone call from Washington, D.C. He said he wondered if the call had something to do with naming the diocese’s new bishop. Its former head, Bishop Edward C. Malesic, was installed as bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland in September.
Since Malesic left, Kulick had been asking himself all kinds of questions about the eventual incoming bishop, but didn’t know most of his questions would be answered he was told he was chosen by Pope Francis to take on the role.
“I loved this diocese all my life,” Kulick said during the press conference Friday. Kulick, who serves as pastor at St. James in New Alexandria in Westmoreland County, said it’s a privilege to be appointed a bishop in any diocese, let alone your home diocese.
“This is the diocese which I was born, I was baptized, received all my sacraments, was ordained and served as priest for 28 years,” he said.
The ordination and installation of Bishop-elect Kulick is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2021.
“I’ll strive to do my best to the best of my ability to be the best shepherd I can be,” he said. “This was a call to serve diocese that’s our home, both yours and mine.”
The Greensburg Diocese includes Fayette and Westmoreland counties.
