Some local churches have made additional changes to worship practices to prevent the potential spread of the flu and the COVID-19 virus.
On Thursday, Reverend Monsignor Larry J. Kulick, JCL Vicar General of the Greensburg Diocese, announced that the parishes would temporarily suspend of the physical exchange of the sign of peace as well as the distribution of the Precious Blood from the chalice during Mass.
The announcement came at the advice of regional health officials’ concerns over the impact of the flu and the growing concerns over the novel coronavirus, officials said.
Similar to the flu, the coronavirus can be spread from person to person within six feet of each other, from sneeze or cough droplets, or by touching a surface that has the virus on it. There have been 11 reported deaths from the virus in the U.S. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported it has been identified in people in 13 states, though not Pennsylvania.
In addition, diocesan ushers and greeters will be asked to hold doors open at Mass times to minimize contact on public surface area, and fonts containing holy water will continued to be drained and cleaned on a weekly basis.
Parishioners of the diocese, which covers Fayette and Westmoreland counties locally, will be read a message for the next two weeks informing them of the changes.
As officials had in the past, they reminded parishioners they’re not obligated to attend Mass if they are sick, and asked those who administer Holy Communion to thoroughly wash their hands or use antibacterial solution before and after administering the sacrament.
In January, priests in the Greensburg Diocese were given the option to evaluate their local situation and determine if any changes in worship practices were necessary.
The new guidelines come on the heels of the Pittsburgh Diocese, earlier this week, suspending physical touching – typically a handshake – during the sign of peace and the distribution of the Precious Blood. That diocese covers parishes, locally, in Washington and Greene counties.
“The diocese will continue to monitor influenza and coronavirus developments closely and will also take further action as necessary based on the guidance of national and local health agencies,” Kulick said.
Other religions are also taking precautions, as the United Methodist Church (UMC) Western PA Conference posted worship guidelines on the conference website.
Along with similar steps like avoiding skin-on-skin or surface contact during worship, the UMC advised congregants to wash their hands before touching food that will be shared with others, to avoid dipping fingers in the juice/wine serving cup when receiving communion and to avoid coughing and sneezing on others.
