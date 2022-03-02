Police said DNA linked a Uniontown man to an attempted robbery last year.
William Blake Muha, 31, was charged with attempted robbery, attempted theft by unlawful taking and terroristic threats before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox on Tuesday.
Uniontown Police alleged that on Jan. 27, 2021, Muha entered the Dollar General store on Connellsville Street, walked up to the counter and said, “I don’t want to cause any trouble so give me the money from the cash register” and lifted his coat and revealed a handgun inside of his waistband.
The store manager, Ashley Johnson, told police that Muha never removed the weapon or threatened to harm her, but police said Johnson told Muha that they didn’t have cash. Muha, police said, left the store.
Two days later, state police contacted city police to say they found clothing along Hickle Street which may have belonged to the attempted robber. DNA samples were taken from the clothing, and testing showed it matched Muha, according to court paperwork.
Muha was interviewed by police Tuesday, and he said he remembered being in the Dollar General at that time and said he was regularly using drugs at that point.
He described the clothes that he wore, and that matched the clothes found by police.
Muha was asked if he remembered having a gun, and he reportedly told police he wasn’t allowed to have a real firearm.
Muha is free on $50,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Cox at 1 p.m. March 10.
