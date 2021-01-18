More furry friends are finding their forever homes recently, as people working from home discover they have time to add a pet to their families.
Animal adoptions have risen over the past nine months, and animal shelter employees believe it is likely due to the decision of many businesses to have employees work from home during the pandemic.
At the beginning of the 2020 year, Fayette Friends of Animals shelter was at capacity with dogs, which is about 60. Since then, the time between taking in animals and families adopting them has shortened to less than two weeks, said Mollie Wilcosky, office manager at the shelter. Because the animals are not staying at the shelter as long, they are able to get more animals in, as well. More than 100 dogs have been through the shelter within the past nine months, with only about 20 dogs staying there now.
“Within minutes of putting them on Petfinder, we have applications from people applying from New York, D.C., Virginia, a lot of out of state applications, because everyone wants a dog and I guess the shelters in their area don’t have much of a selection either, ” Wilcosky said.
Wilcosky said weekends are their busiest days, with around six animal adoptions on every Saturday. Because of the pandemic, seeing the animals is by appointment only.
Laura Fine, program coordinator of the Washington Area Humane Society, said they have also seen a rise in adoptions of dogs and cats since the March. Because of the pandemic, the Washington Area Humane Society is not working at full capacity, and yet they have still had around the same number of adoptions. They have limited their capacity for dogs to 20, and they are only accepting surrenders if the animal is in an emergency situation.
There has also been in increase in families fostering animals since March, Fine said.
The Greene County Humane Society animal adoption applications increased substantially as well, said Director Jane Gapen.
“Everyone is home now, and they have time for a pet,” she said. “Typically, every dog kennel is filled and every cat kennel is filled. In the past six or seven months, we have adopted out so quickly that half the kennels are empty.”
Gapen said that many more adult cats and big dogs have been adopted than in recent years even though people typically adopt young cats and smaller dogs. She said the applications are very thorough for those who wish to adopt, so it is very rare for any animal to be returned. They typically find their forever homes.
“I’ve been doing this work for 25 years, and I would say the animals are the luckiest this year than they’ve ever been in terms of adoption, and they go to wonderful homes too,” she said.
