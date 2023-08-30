Pups of all ages splish-splashed in the clear blue waters of the Greene County Water Park Aug. 20, during the annual Dog Gone Pool Party. The event, hosted by the Humane Society of Greene County and sponsored by Ronnette Watters of Watters Pools and R&D Watters Inc., in honor of Ron Watters, Kenny Denny and Tim Lemley, drew a large crowd of dogs and their humans from Greene County and beyond. The afternoon of fun in the sun offered dogs a chance to cool off in the pool, make new friends and enjoy treats. This year’s event raised more than $2,500 for the Humane Society of Greene County. “We are grateful,” said director Jane Gapen. For more information on the humane society and its efforts, visit https://greenepet.org/.
Recent Headlines
- OP-ED: Ramaswamy brings a Trumpian brazenness to denying the undeniable
- OP-ED: Looking for a U.S. 'climate haven' away from heat and disaster risks? Good luck finding one
- OP-ED: Trump creates a spin-off
- Students, faculty pay the price for miscalculations at WVU
- OP-ED: It's too late, GOP also-rans. Nothing will stop Trump, except maybe the law
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.